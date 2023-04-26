Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.48. 109,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day moving average is $180.12.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

