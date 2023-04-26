Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,558. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

