Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 130,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,046. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

