Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.89. The company has a market cap of $358.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $280.59 and a fifty-two week high of $390.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.