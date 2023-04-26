Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.75.

NYSE:ELV traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.36. 510,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,908. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

