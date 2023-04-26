Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,690 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $153.99. 198,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,881. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

