Column Capital Advisors LLC Takes $522,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SOXX traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $405.20. 352,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,612. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $445.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.52 and a 200 day moving average of $416.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

