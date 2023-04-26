Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,641,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782,168. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

