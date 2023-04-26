Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comcast were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 3,428,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

