Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
