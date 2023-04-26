CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.43

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1003516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CommScope by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
