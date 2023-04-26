CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.43

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1003516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

CommScope Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CommScope by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Articles

