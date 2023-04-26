Comparing Boxed (BOXDQ) & Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxed
|-75.33%
|N/A
|-71.75%
|Boxed Competitors
|-15.20%
|-50.62%
|-10.84%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Boxed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxed
|$177.27 million
|-$69.22 million
|0.00
|Boxed Competitors
|$15.61 billion
|-$175.65 million
|-12.59
Risk and Volatility
Boxed has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boxed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Boxed Competitors
|189
|1167
|3503
|49
|2.70
As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Boxed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Boxed peers beat Boxed on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
