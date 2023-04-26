Comparing Boxed (BOXDQ) & Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boxed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $15.61 billion -$175.65 million -12.59

Risk and Volatility

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Boxed has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1167 3503 49 2.70

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Boxed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.