Comparing Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76% Upexi -3.07% 6.87% 4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -2.03 Upexi $44.58 million 1.66 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Volatility & Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00 Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 638.69%. Upexi has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.55%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Upexi.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.