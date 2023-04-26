Comparing PROS (NYSE:PRO) & MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MicroAlgo and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

PROS has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Given PROS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

This table compares MicroAlgo and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -47.54% -12.91% PROS -29.78% N/A -13.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroAlgo and PROS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.04 -$6.96 million N/A N/A PROS $276.14 million 4.66 -$82.25 million ($1.83) -15.28

MicroAlgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Risk & Volatility

MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROS beats MicroAlgo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

