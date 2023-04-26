Comparing Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) are both index companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spine Injury Solutions and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fortis has a consensus target price of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.6% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -145.94% -109.56% Fortis 12.20% 6.48% 2.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Fortis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 342.67 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Fortis $8.49 billion 2.50 $1.07 billion $2.13 20.61

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Fortis beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Rating)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric. The Non-Regulated segment focuses on energy infrastructure and corporate and other. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John’s, Canada.

