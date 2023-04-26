Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.79.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.28. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

