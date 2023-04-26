Compass Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Coca-Cola Profile



The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

