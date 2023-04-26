Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

