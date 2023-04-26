Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
