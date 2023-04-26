Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.