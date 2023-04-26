Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 59.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 195.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

