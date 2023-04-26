Concordium (CCD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57.31 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $57.31 million and $1.38 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

