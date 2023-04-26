Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $338.67 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $880.20 million and $338.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,396.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00311070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00555691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00413855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,472,944 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,786,273,452.794636 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31505399 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $180,630,118.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

