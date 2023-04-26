Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 4,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (CNFRL)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.