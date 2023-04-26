Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 4,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

