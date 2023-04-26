Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.74

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.74 and traded as high as $148.46. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $147.35, with a volume of 3,874,968 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

