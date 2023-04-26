Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

CPSS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

