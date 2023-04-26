Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.
About Contango Oil & Gas
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.