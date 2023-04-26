Contrasting LogicMark (LGMK) & Its Peers

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LogicMark to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 309 1098 2289 84 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LogicMark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.28%. Given LogicMark’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -295.21% -123.14% -25.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -3.82 LogicMark Competitors $1.18 billion $106.41 million 5.51

LogicMark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LogicMark competitors beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

