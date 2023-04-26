Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,409 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.