Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 2.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 13,406,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,003,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

