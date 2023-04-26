Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $105.34 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $105.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.26 or 0.00037877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00060544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

