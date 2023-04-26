CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) to Issue GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CYN opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.32 million, a PE ratio of 402.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.71. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.50 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

