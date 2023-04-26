Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Announces Earnings Results

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 25.35%.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.1 %
CS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,047,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,812,438. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0547 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
