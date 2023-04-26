Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Announces Earnings Results

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 25.35%.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,047,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,812,438. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0547 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.