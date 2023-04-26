Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 384,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,112,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $692,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,328,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,984,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,328,602 shares in the company, valued at $195,984,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,391. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

