Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Up 6.5%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. 1,113,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 628,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital downgraded Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

