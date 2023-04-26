CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $148.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.94%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,410. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.