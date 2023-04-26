Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 2,265 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.