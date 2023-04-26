Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 950 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

AVGO stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $616.32. 834,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,294. The company has a market cap of $256.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.