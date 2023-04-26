Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

DFS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 577,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

