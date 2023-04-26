Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $24.66 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $363.51. The stock had a trading volume of 963,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.44 and a 200 day moving average of $330.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $369.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

