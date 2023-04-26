Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $2.51 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. 632,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.