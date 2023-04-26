Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $6.11 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AVY stock traded down $7.45 on Wednesday, reaching $163.38. 820,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,660. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

