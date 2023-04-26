Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $18.27 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.75.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $9.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.97. 624,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.12. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

