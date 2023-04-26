Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 61,550 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $784,527,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $111,762,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $90,070,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 806,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

