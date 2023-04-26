Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 8,965 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 3.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,910,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $234,937,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,616,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,558,000 after buying an additional 428,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 499,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,250. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

