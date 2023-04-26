CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.