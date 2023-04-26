D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.
DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.