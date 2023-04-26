D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

