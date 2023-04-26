DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.7 %

BOH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE BOH opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

