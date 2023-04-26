Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.76.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.61. 3,908,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.