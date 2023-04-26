Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,124. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.76.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.