Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

NYSE DHR opened at $231.99 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $230.99 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

